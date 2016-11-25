Dez Bryant, Josh Norman Trade Insults In Scuffle Following Cowboys’ Win Vs. Redskins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman‘s personal feud just reached a fevered pitch as the two got into a scuffle on the field on Thursday’s game, requiring officials to separate them before things got ugly, Dallas News reports. After the game, in which the Cowboys’ beat the Redskins 31-26, both players continued to trade insults.

Bryant and Norman were going at each other the entire game, and at times had to be separated by the officials. Dez was able to get the last laugh as he helped the Cowboys seal the victory, catching three of his five passes while being defended by Norman for most of the game.

Dez Bryant continued to throw insults at Josh Norman by opening his postgame news conference with the following words:

“First off, Washington needs to get their money back from Josh Norman.”

Dez Bryant calls out Josh Norman following Dallas' win. pic.twitter.com/4zXrV8huBv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2016

Their feud goes back to last Thanksgiving, back when Josh Norman was still playing for the Carolina Panthers. After his team beat the Cowboys 33-14, where Dez Bryant was limited to two catches for 26 yards, Norman said after the game that the Cowboys should “get Dez’s $70 million back.”

In the summer of 2015, Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys. Norman, on the other hand, signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins this past summer.

“I didn’t make it personal,” Bryant said. “He made it personal. I was just going to come out and do my job, and that’s exactly what I did. He wanted to bump. I let him bump. He got me bumping a little bit, and he made me attack him even more. You know, I honestly feel like the guy is extremely soft. I think he’s just a bunch of talk. If he was out and about, I wouldn’t dare on my life let him talk to me like that. Those words would never came out his mouth. Promise. Promise it wouldn’t. But on another, we got after that ass. Hell of a win. You know, it feels good.”

“I think he’s extremely soft. All talk,” Bryant said.

Dez Bryant didn’t explain what led to the postgame scuffle, but television replays show Norman taking a swing and throwing a towel at him.

Dez Bryant and Josh Norman wishing each other a very happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/xgmYpu0Nan — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 25, 2016

Norman told reporters after the game that he was about to shake Dallas QB Dak Prescott’s hand and apologize to Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick for what happened in the game before Bryant shoved him.

“And then this guy is bumping into me — ‘What’s up?'” Norman said of Dez Bryant.

“Where I’m from, we unload the clip. So pretty much whatever you want to do, I’m not the guy that sees a challenge in my face who backs down. That’s not me. That’s not what you’re gonna get. So I’m sorry If I offended anybody. Actually, I’m not sorry, because I’m gonna be me. That’s who I am. I’m going to be aggressive to the end. I’m loading the clip all the way out to the end of the game. Don’t step in front of someone when the game’s over like that. They’re not even looking for you or having a conversation with you.”

Bryant appears to have won the match-up against Norman, finishing the game with five catches for 72 yards on seven targets. He also said that Norman was a soft player who’s scared of playing man-to-man defense.

“You supposed to be a lockdown corner, and you can’t even play man-to-man,” Dez said. “He’s playing bail technique. That’s not man-to-man. He was scared. He was scared, man.”

“He was holding the whole night, man,” Bryant added. “How much he got paid? Seventy-something? Da**.”

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that he didn’t see the altercation between Dez Bryant and Josh Norman, as reported by ESPN.

“And I don’t care,” Gruden said. “Those two guys are great competitors. Both of them are great players, and I’m sure I’ll read about it on Twitter.”

[Featured Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]