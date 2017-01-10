Paris Robbery Scares Kim Kardashian Into Being A Cheapskate, Now Wears Jewelry She Wouldn’t Have Been Caught Dead In!

Kim Kardashian’s flamboyance seems to have toned down following the robbery in Paris last year. After the Paris ordeal, the reality TV star and mother of two vowed she would never to wear expensive jewelry again. With her most recent postings on social media showing Kim Kardashian not donning expensive jewelry after Paris Robbery, it seems the most famous Kardashian has managed to keep her word so far.

In the SnapChat posting, she can be seen wearing a modestly priced necklace that cost around $500. This is a huge departure from the jewelry she previously used to flaunt with prices ranging in the millions of dollars category. The particular necklace she wore in the SnapChat photo was made by XIV Karats and was a custom piece. It is understood that necklace was chosen by her stylist during the festive season. Around the same time Kanye West, her husband, also accompanied the stylist on the same trip where he also bought a couple of zodiac signs which he gave to friends as gifts.

Before the Paris robbery which toned her down, Kim Kardashian was known for her flamboyance and she flaunted her wealth on various social media platforms indiscriminately. In one memorable scenario, she came under a lot of fire after she posed with a diamond ring worth about $4.5 million just before she was taken hostage in the Paris apartment.

The Paris robbery, which had all the hallmarks of an inside job, took place in the early hours of October 3, 2016 when the thieves who were donning police uniforms while covering their faces in ski masks forced their way into the property where Kim was staying. Upon getting to the reality show star, the gang tied up and then made off with jewelry worth approximately $9.5 million. Her engagement ring was part of the loot that the gang took off with.

Though the thieves didn’t harm her physically, they left her so badly shaken she kept off social media for quite a while. It was only in the recently-released promotional trailer of the next season of her reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, that she publicly spoke about the robbery.

Kim Kardashian not donning expensive jewelry after Paris Robbery has been attributed to what her friends disclosed as an epiphany the reality star had after the incident. Kim’s friends disclosed that if flaunting her wealth was going to lead to such ordeals then it was not worth it.

“Material things mean nothing, it’s not all about the money. It’s not worth it,” she had been heard saying.

The transformation of Kim from an icon of flamboyance to one of modesty comes just as French police announced major in the Paris case with a police source revealing that 17 people have so far been arrested in connection with the robbery. This was aided by traces of DNA which had been left at the scene of crime as well as on a pendant that the gang had dropped as they were fleeing on bicycles.

“One of the DNA samples matched an individual known to police for robbery and criminal offences,” the French police revealed.

The arrests were made after the organized crime brigade of the French police, BRB, conducted raids in the early morning hours of Monday in Nice, Rouen, and Paris. Suspects of the robbery were aged between 23 and 73. Three of the suspects were women. The suspects also included two brothers who frequently visit Antwerp, a city in Belgium that is, among other things, famous for illicit trade in diamonds.

Among those arrested include the chauffeur of the reality TV star and his younger brother. The chauffeur had driven her around during her fateful stay in Paris. Police are trying to determine whether the chauffeur passed on inside information to the gang.

